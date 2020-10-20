Steve Cohen's bid for the New York Mets took another step in the right direction on Tuesday, as he was approved by Major League Baseball's Ownership Committee, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Cohen received seven of the eight possible votes from the committee.

To be clear: receiving clearance from the Ownership Committee is just the first step in a longer process. Cohen will next have to pass the test of the Executive Committee, and then will be subject to a vote from the other 29 owners. In that final vote, Cohen will need to gain the approval of 23 of his potential peers in order to be christened as the Mets' new owner.

Here's more from Sherman:

Cohen met virtually with the Ownership Committee earlier this month and the full ownership group vote could occur as soon as the week following the conclusion of the World Series, with Game 1 Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas.

MLB's Ownership Committee includes the owners of the Pittsburgh Pirates (Bob Nutting), Chicago White Sox (Jerry Reinsdorf), Detroit Tigers (Chris Ilitch), Cleveland (Paul Dolan), and the Mets (Fred Wilpon) -- though Wilpon likely recused himself, as suggested by Scott Soshnick of Sportico, who was the first to break the news.

Cohen agreed earlier this year to purchase 95 percent of the Mets in exchange for $2.42 billion, beating out other prospective ownership groups like those fronted by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Should Cohen's proposal fall through for some reason, Rodriguez and Lopez's group could regain the chance to bid for ownership. It's unclear how likely that scenario is to play out over the coming weeks.

Cohen, who grew up a Mets fan, would be taking over the franchise from the Wilpon family. The Wilpons have owned the Mets since the mid-80s.