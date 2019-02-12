Steve Spurrier says Tim Tebow is focused on MLB career despite offer to play in AAF

The Alliance of American Football kicked off Saturday night, and Steve Spurrier's Orlando Apollos were the stars of the show, routing the Atlanta Legends, 40-6, with a "Philly Special" touchdown and sharp debut from former NFL quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

Now just imagine if Tim Tebow were also under center for Spurrier's Florida squad.

According to the ex-Gators coach, that was a possibility before the 2019 AAF season got underway. ESPN's Paul Finebaum reported in June that Spurrier "got in touch with Tim" before taking the Apollos job, suggesting there might be an opening for the former Heisman Trophy winner, who spent parts of five seasons in the NFL.

But as Spurrier confirmed on PFT Live Tuesday, even a pro football job back in Florida isn't Tebow's top priority these days. Instead, it's his baseball career.

"I don't blame Tim," Spurrier said, per Mike Florio. "Tim's got a chance to go to Major League Baseball. I think Tim's probably headed in the baseball direction. I don't blame him. If I were in his situation, I'd probably do the same thing."

Drafted 25th overall out of Florida by the Denver Broncos in 2010, Tebow went viral as a comeback artist early in his NFL career before playing sparingly with the New York Jets and then spending separate offseasons with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. A two-time national champion in college, he returned to baseball for the first time since high school in 2016, landing a minor-league contract with the New York Mets. He's set to accept his second invite to Mets spring training after becoming a Double-A All-Star outfielder in 2018.