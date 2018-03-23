Steven Souza, Diamondbacks' replacement for J.D. Martinez, to start season on DL

It's both fair and unfair to label Steven Souza Jr. as J.D. Martinez's replacement. No one -- perhaps not even Martinez -- who was available to the Arizona Diamondbacks this winter would've been able to replicate what Martinez did in the desert last season. Still, Souza is the one who will have to try -- eventually, anyway.

Souza left Wednesday's spring training game against the San Francisco Giants after landing awkwardly on a diving catch. Though the initial fear was that Souza had injured his shoulder, that does not seem to be the case. Rather, he suffered a strained pectoral muscle that is expected to keep him out for at least a few weeks.

Here's what Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported after a discussion with manager Torey Lovullo:

Lovullo doesn't seem to believe the injury is overly serious; he said he would be surprised if Souza isn't back on the field by mid-May.

Souza, who came over from the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a three-team trade that also included the New York Yankees, enjoyed a banner 2017. He homered 30 times, posted a 121 OPS+, and appeared in a career-high 148 games. Factor in above-average outfield defense, and he was a well-above-average player for the season. Whether or not Souza can repeat that performance is to be determined. The Diamondbacks certainly hope that he can.

During Souza's absence, expect the Diamondbacks to turn to a platoon in left field. Jarrod Dyson, blessed with a super pair of wheels and a great glove, figures to see the majority of the action. Yasmany Tomas, the opposite of Dyson, ought to spare him against left-handed pitchers.