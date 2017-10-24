Strat-O-Matic projects a Dodgers win in Game 1 of the 2017 World Series

Austin Barnes and Yasiel Puig play big roles

Anyone who followed along with our postseason coverage last October probably remembers how accurate Strat-O-Matic was when it came to nailing World Series games.

With the Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers beginning tonight, this is as good of a time as any to check in on what Strat-O-Matic foresees. Here's a look at how the night played out via simulation:

Team

R

H

E

Astros

1

6

0

Dodgers

2

9

0

That's a low-scoring affair to be certain -- one that features both Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Keuchel tossing seven shutout frames. The Astros get on the board first in the eighth inning, thanks to Josh Reddick -- who, presumably, took certain delight in silencing the Dodgers fans. Alas, Los Angeles' crowd laughed last in this simulation, as Austin Barnes and Yasiel Puig hit consecutive solo home runs to put the Dodgers ahead 2-1. Kenley Jansen then shuts down the Astros in the ninth, and all that's left is handshakes and back pats.

Just like that, the Dodgers are up 1-0 in the World Series. Check back tomorrow  to see what Strat-O-Matic anticipates from Game 2. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Astros ALCS Champs Gear