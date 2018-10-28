Stream Red Sox vs. Dodgers: 2018 World Series schedule, how to watch, live stream, TV channel, start time
The Red Sox and Dodgers will battle in the World Series to take home the 2018 championship, and here's how to watch
The 2018 Major League Baseball postseason has reached the World Series. The Boston Red Sox were the first team to advance, defeating the Houston Astros to win the American League. On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers to punch their ticket on the National League side of the bracket.
The Red Sox led baseball with a 108-54 record that resulted in an AL East division crown and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The 92-71 Dodgers faced a more cluttered path, as they were required to win a tiebreaker to earn the NL West title.
The series gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 23 and will conclude no later than Oct. 31. The games will air on Fox, and can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
Below you'll find the World Series schedule, scores and results. First, though, let's take a look at the bracket that landed us here:
Now, onto the series schedule:
World Series
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|Score/Recap
Tue., Oct. 23
8:09 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston
Fox
Wed., Oct. 24
8:09 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston
Fox
Fri., Oct. 26
8:09 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles
Fox
Sat., Oct. 27
8:09 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles
Fox
Sun., Oct. 28
8:15 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles
Fox
Tue., Oct. 30*
8:09 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston
Fox
Wed., Oct. 31*
8:09 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston
Fox
*- if necessary
