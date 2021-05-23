Cleveland's designated hitter Franmil Reyes will be lost for the next five to seven weeks because of an internal oblique strain.

Reyes, who initially suffered the injury during a plate appearance on Saturday, was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier on Sunday. The club has purchased the contract of infield prospect Owen Miller to take Reyes' place on the active roster. In order to create room for Miller on the 40-man, catcher Roberto Perez (finger surgery) was transferred to the 60-day IL. Miller figures to get some time at DH during Reyes' lengthy absence.

Reyes in his age-25 season has along with Jose Ramirez carried the Cleveland offense thus far in 2021. In 40 games, Reyes boasts a slash line of .257/.316/.576 (141 OPS+) with 11 home runs and 22 extra-base hits. The Cleveland offense as a whole coming into Sunday ranks just 14th in the American League in runs scored and 13th in OPS.

The lack of lineup depth and an adequate supporting cast for Ramirez and Reyes is a direct reflection of ownership's long-standing unwillingness to surround a contention-worthy pitching staff with even an average offense. This lack of basic payroll investment goes on despite a franchise championship drought that stretches back to 1948.