The 2020 season hasn't gone swimmingly thus far for the Mets, who going into Tuesday's slate have a 4-7 record with a run differential of minus-15. To compound those struggles, the Mets on Tuesday placed veteran second baseman Robinson Cano on the 10-day injured list with a grade 2 adductor strain. To replace Cano on the active roster, the Mets have purchased the contract of outfielder Billy Hamilton.

That's a potentially troublesome injury, so it's not yet clear how long Cano will be out. The 37-year-old had been off to an excellent start this season, with a slash line of .412/.462/.559 (195 OPS+) with 14 hits in 11 games. Cano is sitting on 2,584 hits for his career. The Mets acquired Cano, who's signed through the 2023 season, from the Mariners via trade in December of 2018. Once a tremendously durable player, Cano in 2018 and 2019 played in a combined total of just 187 games.

The Mets don't have much depth at the position. Jed Lowrie was recently transferred to the 45-day IL as he continues to struggle to work his way back from left knee surgery. As well, Jeff McNeil, who's capable of manning second, is day-to-day with an intercostal strain. Veteran Brian Dozier could see additional playing time as a consequence.

It's already been a challenging season for the Mets. They've lost flame-throwing right-hander Noah Syndergaard to Tommy John surgery, fellow starter Marcus Stroman is still on the IL with a calf strain, and DH Yoenis Cespedes recently opted out of the 2020 season under somewhat unusual circumstances. Now they lose the player who thus far has been their most productive hitter.