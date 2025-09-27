BOSTON — It took a lot. A lot of uncertainty. A lot of frustration. Probably some doubt.

But in Game 161, the Tigers finally punched their ticket to the postseason, following a 2-1 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park Saturday afternoon (box score).

That it came down to this is hard to fathom. Through August, the Tigers held the second-best record in baseball, trailing only the surging Brewers. Better than the Dodgers. Better than the Padres. Better than the Phillies. Yet a collapse was already brewing at their peak. Since Aug. 24, Detroit had dropped 21 of 28 games heading into Saturday, including 12 of their last 14.

What once looked like one of the league's best stories turned into a catastrophe. The Guardians, despite a summer marred by suspensions tied to alleged betting and a deadline sell-off, caught fire. At one point, they ripped off 10 straight wins and 17 of 20. That 15 ½-game cushion Detroit once held is gone. It all comes down to the season's final day, with Cleveland holding the tiebreaker.

How the Tigers got here has to do with a myriad of flaws.

Beyond Tarik Skubal, Detroit's rotation has been a mess. Manager A.J. Hinch had to turn to Keider Montero as the "bulk" arm in what he called the most important game of the season. The rest of the staff hasn't held up. Jack Flaherty, the big offseason addition, has a 4.64 ERA. Casey Mize looked sharp through June with a 2.82 ERA in 14 starts. In his next 14, he stumbled to a 4.99.

The Tigers' trade deadline moves fell flat. Chris Paddack, brought in from the Twins, gave Detroit six starts and a 5.40 ERA before being pushed to the bullpen. Charlie Morton, the veteran expected to steady the rotation, didn't last. He posted a 7.09 ERA in nine games and was designated for assignment.

The bats didn't carry the load, either. Javy Báez went from starting the All-Star Game while hitting .280 in the first half to batting .184 entering Saturday. Outside of Riley Greene -- and to a lesser degree Spencer Torkelson -- there's been little consistent pop.

Still, the Tigers have clawed to this point. They remain in the hunt for the AL Central heading into Game 162 and, no matter what, their spot in October is secure.

The Tigers punched their ticket, stumbling and all.