Sunday Bird Droppings: Where it’s better late than never

There is shocking still nothing going on with the Orioles the weekend before Thanksgiving

Happy Sunday, Camden Chatters! We are now 129 days from Opening Day. That’s a lot, but it’s not as many as 130.

Does it surprise you to hear that the Orioles are interested in starting pitching? If it does, you didn’t watch the 2017 season and you haven’t been paying attention since the season ended. But I have links for you about it!

The Orioles have not approached either Manny Machado or Adam Jones for contract extension talks. This is not surprising even if it is disappointing, especially for Machado.

If you want a little history, check out our sister Yankees blog with a story of a game from 1956.

Uh, why? No thanks.

Jon Paul Morosi says the Orioles are also interested in Lance Lynn, another of the second tier starting pitching free agents on the market. He'd be better than Chris Tillman!

Alex Cobb is one of the better pitchers on the market this year. He has some question marks of course, but will the Orioles really go after him?

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Both of your Orioles birthday buddies are people I have not heard of. Larry Haney was a backup catcher for the 1966-68 Orioles, and Dickie Noles pitched in two games for the horrendous 1988 team, putting up an ERA of 24.30 in 3 1⁄3 innings.