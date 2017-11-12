Sunday Bird Droppings: Where it’s Sammy Sosa’s birthday!

Another weekend comes to a close in Birdland

It’s Sunday, Camden Chatters. The last day of the weekend, hopefully you made the most of your time off of work.

There are 136 days until Opening Day. That’s one day closer than we were yesterday, so that’s something.

In former Orioles news, congratulations to Dennis Sarfate, who was just the first foreign player to ever win the Matsutaro Shoriki Award, which is the equivalent of the MVP in Japan. I’m happy for Sarfate, as my lasting memory of him is when the Orioles forced him to start and he had a breakdown in his post game interview about how terrible he is.

It’s time for Sunday links:

Five left-handed relievers the Orioles could pursue - Baltimore Wire

The Orioles are reportedly looking for lefties for the bullpen. Here are a few that might interest them.

Baltimore Orioles have too much to lose with Hot Stove decisions - Birds Watcher

Could this offseason make or break the Orioles?

Minnesota Twins 2017-2018 Offseason Trade Partner Review: Baltimore Orioles - Puckett's Pond

We saw a similar story earlier from the Cardinals perspective. Could the Twins and Orioles match up?

A look at Roy Halladay's career highlights - and his sheer dominance - against the Orioles - BaltimoreBaseball.com

Friend of the blog Paul Folkemer remembers Roy Halladay and his domination of the Orioles.

Sorting through minor league free agents with Orioles connections - School of Roch

This is the kind of story you see on November 12th when it's a job requirement to post something every single day.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have two Orioles birthday buddies. The first is Don Johnson, who appeared in 31 games as a pitcher for the 1955 Orioles. The second is none other than Sammy Sosa, who spent one silly season with the Orioles in 2005. My favorite Sammy Sosa story from his time here was when he went on the disabled list and then no one in the front office could find him.

On this day in 1980, Steve Stone was named the A.L. Cy Young with 25 wins.