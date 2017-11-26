Sunday Bird Droppings: Where the holiday weekend is coming to an end

The long holiday weekend is almost over, so surely the Orioles will make a few moves in the coming days?

It’s Sunday, Camden Chatters. One last day of the long weekend before we have to head back to work. There are now just 122 days left until Opening Day. That’s still too many days.

There will come a time when there is a Sunday morning that isn’t completely bereft of Orioles news. Today is not that time.

Orioles unlikely to capitalize on suddenly available free agent talent - Baltimore Sun

Try to contain your surprise.

A group of Orioles who need to stop 2017 slides - School of Roch

There are a lot of them.

Potential 2018 free agents who could be traded | MLB.com

This is a list of 10 players who could be traded this year. Three of them are Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles' Newest Addition Has Strange Pre-Game Routine - Baltimore Wire

Um, ew.

Baltimore Orioles should take a look at lefty pitcher Jaime Garcia - Birds Watcher

There would have been a time when I was very interested in the Orioles signing Jaime Garcia. I think that time has passed.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have exactly one Orioles birthday buddy, Jimmy Paredes. Paredes spent parts of the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Orioles.