Sunday Bird Droppings: Where we continue to wait for big moves

Another slow Sunday in Birdland

Happy Sunday, Camden Chatters! I hope you have had a nice weekend so far. I have spent much of mine decorating for Christmas. Tis the season!

We are now 114 days from Opening Days, so just two weeks from being able to count down in single digits. That will be exciting.

Can the Orioles find pitching help among the non-tendered? - Baltimore Sun

Our Alex Conway looked into this a few days ago; here is the Sun’s pitching-specific take.

Two Unprotected 2017 Rule 5 Left Handed Bats - Camden Depot

Two bats that Jon Shepherd thinks could help the Orioles.

Should Adam Jones be extended? - Birds Watcher

My heart and my head definitely have different ideas on this.

Hays will be engaged in one of the camp competitions - School of Roch

Austin Hays is not guaranteed a job with the big league club out of spring training, but I hope that he gets it.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have two Orioles birthday buddies, both of the old time variety. Chico Salmon and Clay Dalrymple were both bench players for the 1969-71 Orioles, with Salmon also playing for the team in 1972. Salmon was a utility infielder, Dalrymple a catcher.

On this day in 2014 the Atlanta Braves signed Nick Markakis to a four-year, $44 million contract.