Sunday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Boyd comes within 1 out of no-hitter

Sunday affords the baseball enthusiast a full 15-game slate of MLB action -- almost all day games. Let's dig in ...

Final scores

Baltimore Orioles 6, New York Yankees 4 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 (box score)

Tigers 12, White Sox 0 (box score)

Cleveland Indians 3, Kansas City Royals 2 (box score)

Tampa Bay Rays 3, Boston Red Sox 2 (box score)

Oakland Athletics 6, Philadelphia Phillies 3 (box score)

New York Mets 5, Atlanta Braves 1 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 13, Toronto Blue Jays 7 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers 10, Miami Marlins 3 (box score)

Houston Astros 7, Seattle Mariners 1 (box score)

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis Cardinals 3 (box score)

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

Texas Rangers 4, Los Angeles Angels 2 (box score)

San Francisco Giants 7, Arizona Diamondbacks 2 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals , 8:08 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Boyd comes within one out of no-hitter

On Sunday in Detroit, Detroit Tigers left-hander Matt Boyd came within one out of pitching a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox . With two outs in the ninth, however, Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson hit a ringing double to right center and broke it up. Here's a look:

The Tigers won the game by a score of 12-0 (box score). Coming into Sunday's start, the 26-year-old Boyd had a career ERA of 5.08 and had never pitched a complete game. Here's more on how unlikely Boyd's bid was:

Matt Boyd's ERA over six May starts was 7.28. He was sent to Triple-A after that. This was a magnificent day, by any measure. @Tigers @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 17, 2017

It would've been the eighth no-hitter in Tigers franchise history -- Justin Verlander on May 7, 2011 was the last -- and the first by a lefty. Coincidentally, the White Sox haven't been no hit since four days before Verlander threw his no-no.

Here's Boyd's final line for the day:

Matthew Boyd SP / Tigers (vs. CHW, 9/17) IP: 9 H: 1 R: 0 SO: 5 BB: 1

Of his 121 pitches, 76 went for strikes. With Sunday's shutout, Boyd lowered his 2017 ERA from 5.75 to 5.33.

For now, Edinson Volquez no-hitter against the Diamondbacks on June 3 remains the only one of the 2017 season.

Astros clinch AL West title

The Astros clinched the AL West with their win over the Mariners on Sunday. Houston has been in sole possession of first place in the AL West since April 14, only 11 games in their season, and their lead grew so big that it was only a matter of when they'd clinch the division, not if.

The division title is the first for the Astros since 2001, back when they were in the NL Central. The club moved to the AL West for the 2013 season, which evened up the two leagues at 15 teams apiece. The Astros have gone to the postseason three times since 2001, all as a wild card team.

Read more about the freshly crowned AL West champs here.

Cubs sweep Cardinals

The longest winning streak in the majors now belongs to the Cubs, who have won six straight. They completed their sweep of the Cardinals on Sunday, thanks in part to former Cardinal Jason Heyward coming through with the eventual game-winning hit.

Jason Heyward is hitting .322 (19-for-59) with two outs and RISP this season. pic.twitter.com/x4WraBAirD — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 17, 2017

The Cubs move to a six-game lead over the third-place Cardinals and hold a four-game lead over the Brewers with each team having 13 games to go. Just looking at those numbers, the odds of the Cubs not winning the Central at this point are pretty long. It should be noted, though, that the Cubs visit the Brewers for a four-game series this coming week and then visit the Cardinals for four games immediately thereafter. It's certainly not over yet, but the Cubs' sweep of the Cardinals put St. Louis in a very deep hole while Milwaukee needs to be near perfect to make a run.

AL wild-card picture becomes more clear

The Twins won on Sunday while the Angels, Mariners and Royals lost. That means this is how things stand for the second wild card, with just two weeks to play.

Twins

Angels, 2 GB

Mariners, 4 1/2 GB

Royals, 5 GB

Rangers, 5 GB

Orioles, 5 1/2 GB

Rays, 5 1/2 GB

The teams all have 12 or 13 games left to play, so the chances of anyone overcoming a five-game deficit are really low, especially with this many teams fighting for spot. No, instead the spot is the Twins' to lose with the Angels lurking and everyone else needs a miracle.

Gallo destroys another baseball

Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo of course has some of the most impressive raw power in the game today. Speaking of which, take a look at his bomb against the Angels on Sunday:

See that grass, way up there?



Yeah, @JoeyGallo24 just hit it THERE. 490 feet away! pic.twitter.com/8SzyVoDMRJ — MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2017

Mercy. That clocked in at 490 feet, which, sources confirm, is a long way. Note the finishing touch, as the ball rolls down the grass like a botched approach shot. Anyhow, that's Gallo's 38th homer of the season, and he's achieved that tally in just 410 at-bats. No, he doesn't hit for average or make contact at a high rate, but his incredible power and willingness to take walks make him a very productive hitter -- especially by the standards of 23-year-olds.

Didi goes deep ... again

Here's what Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius did early in Sunday's home tilt against the Orioles ...

And that brings us to this ...

With his 24th home run, @DidiG18 ties Derek Jeter (1999) for the Yankees' single-season HR record by a shortstop (min. 50% of games at SS). — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) September 17, 2017

Not bad company, that. Also bear in mind that Gregorius missed almost all of April with a shoulder injury. As you can probably surmise, Gregorius is having a heck of a season. The 27-year-old is of course a plus defender at short, and in addition to those 24 bombs he's got a slash line of .296/.329/.498. Compare that to the average MLB shortstop in 2017, who has a line of .265/.319/.418. Gregorius' power really sets him apart from most of his positional peers. Gregorius is coming off a 20-homer campaign in 2016, so this isn't a sudden development.

Soon enough, Gregorius will likely own that Yankee shortstop record all by himself. More importantly, he continues to be a big part of the Yankees' drive toward the postseason.

