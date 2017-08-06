Sunday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: O's hit back-to-back-to-back homers
The final day of the weekend brings us an extra full 16-game slate of MLB action. You can thank a doubleheader in Kansas City for that. Here is our recap of Sunday's baseball news and events.
Sunday's scores
- Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)
- New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)
- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)
- Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)
- Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)
- San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)
- Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)
- Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros (GameTracker)
- Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals (Game 1 -- GameTracker)
- Mariners at Royals (Game 2 start time TBD -- GameTracker)
- Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies (3:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels (3:37 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants (4:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets (8:00 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
Orioles go back-to-back-to-back
Saturday night the Orioles became the fourth team in history to tally 10,000 home runs. Trade deadline pickup Tim Beckham did the honors. The Yankees, Red Sox, and Tigers are the other members of the 10,000-home run club.
Sunday afternoon the O's added home run No. 10,001. And No. 10,002. And then No. 10,003 for good measure. Jonathan Schoop , Chris Davis , and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back-to-back home run against Tigers righty Anibal Sanchez in the first inning. Here is the Schoop homer:
Baltimore continues to hang around the postseason race -- they came into Sunday three games back of the second wild-card spot with four teams ahead of them -- and for them to get into a wild-card spot, they're going to have to beat up on struggling teams like the Tigers and struggling pitchers like Sanchez every chance they get. They did exactly that in the first inning Sunday.
By the way, Sunday's game was the 12th time in franchise history the Orioles hit back-to-back-to-back home runs. That surprised me. I thought it would have been more considering how long they've been around and how any all-time great players they've had over the years.
Quick hits
- The Royals placed C Salvador Perez on the 10-day DL with an intercostal strain. He could miss up to four weeks. Perez left Friday's game with the injury, though he has been dealing with on-and-off rib cage issues since last month.
- The Mariners acquired All-Star 1B Yonder Alonso from the Athletics for minor league OF Boog Powell . Seattle claimed Alonso on trade waivers. He figures to platoon with 1B Danny Valencia at first base going forward.
- Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg threw another bullpen session Sunday, reports the Washington Post. He is out with a right elbow nerve impingement. Strasburg threw a bullpen session Friday, and the next step would be a simulated game.
- The Cardinals placed LHP Kevin Siegrist on the 10-day DL with left forearm tendinitis, the team announced. He missed time with a neck injury earlier this year. RHP Adam Wainwright was activated off the 10-day DL in a corresponding move.
- Yankees 1B Greg Bird hit in the cage Sunday and will progress to full batting practice and fielding/baserunning drills next week, reports the YES Network. Bird has been out since early May with an ankle injury that required surgery last month.
