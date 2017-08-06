Sunday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: O's hit back-to-back-to-back homers

The final day of the weekend brings us an extra full 16-game slate of MLB action. You can thank a doubleheader in Kansas City for that. Here is our recap of Sunday's baseball news and events.

Sunday's scores

Orioles go back-to-back-to-back

Saturday night the Orioles became the fourth team in history to tally 10,000 home runs. Trade deadline pickup Tim Beckham did the honors. The Yankees, Red Sox, and Tigers are the other members of the 10,000-home run club.

Sunday afternoon the O's added home run No. 10,001. And No. 10,002. And then No. 10,003 for good measure. Jonathan Schoop , Chris Davis , and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back-to-back home run against Tigers righty Anibal Sanchez in the first inning. Here is the Schoop homer:

Baltimore continues to hang around the postseason race -- they came into Sunday three games back of the second wild-card spot with four teams ahead of them -- and for them to get into a wild-card spot, they're going to have to beat up on struggling teams like the Tigers and struggling pitchers like Sanchez every chance they get. They did exactly that in the first inning Sunday.

By the way, Sunday's game was the 12th time in franchise history the Orioles hit back-to-back-to-back home runs. That surprised me. I thought it would have been more considering how long they've been around and how any all-time great players they've had over the years.

