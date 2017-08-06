Sunday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Rays hit rare walk-off home run

The final day of the weekend brings us an extra full 16-game slate of MLB action. You can thank a doubleheader in Kansas City for that. Here is our recap of Sunday's baseball news and events.

Sunday's scores

Rays hit rare walk-off homer

Baseball's longest walk-off home run drought is now over. Sunday afternoon Steven Souza gave the Rays the walk-off win with a solo home run against Brewers reliever Jacob Barnes . Here's the video:

It had been quite a long time since the Rays last hit a walk-off home run. A shockingly long time, in fact. More than three full years.

First walkoff homer by #Rays since S-Rod against #Athletics on May 22, 2014, was longest such drought in majors — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 6, 2017

Which team has the longest walk-off home run drought now? That would be the Phillies. Their last walk-off home run was a Ryan Howard blast against Indians closer Cody Allen on April 29 of last season.

White Sox continue losing ways

The White Sox have made it no secret they are rebuilding. They've traded away basically every veteran with value aside from Jose Abreu , all with the express purpose of stockpiling prospects. And it's working. MLB.com recently ranked Chicago's farm system as the best in baseball.

Prospects and rebuilding is fun, but as is often the case. It comes with a lot of losing. Lots and lots of losing. The White Sox lost again Sunday afternoon, and they are now 4-23 (!) in their last 27 games. That's a 24-137 pace across a full season. Here are the five worst records in baseball since that 4-23 streak started on July 4:

White Sox: 4-23 Giants: 10-18 Reds: 10-18 Twins: 10-16 Braves: 11-17

Every other team has won at least 10 games since then. Keep your heads up, White Sox fans. There are better days ahead.

Orioles go back-to-back-to-back

Saturday night the Orioles became the fourth team in history to tally 10,000 home runs. Trade deadline pickup Tim Beckham did the honors. The Yankees, Red Sox, and Tigers are the other members of the 10,000-home run club.

Sunday afternoon the O's added home run No. 10,001. And No. 10,002. And then No. 10,003 for good measure. Jonathan Schoop , Chris Davis , and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back-to-back home run against Tigers righty Anibal Sanchez in the first inning. Here are all three homers:

Baltimore continues to hang around the postseason race -- they came into Sunday three games back of the second wild-card spot with four teams ahead of them -- and for them to get into a wild-card spot, they're going to have to beat up on struggling teams like the Tigers and struggling pitchers like Sanchez every chance they get. They did exactly that in the first inning Sunday.

By the way, Sunday's game was the 12th time in franchise history the Orioles hit back-to-back-to-back home runs. That surprised me. I thought it would have been more considering how long they've been around and how any all-time great players they've had over the years.

As for Sanchez, he finished the afternoon having allowed eight runs and five home runs in only three innings pitches. Ouch. It was a historically bad start:

Sanchez is the fifth Tigers starting pitcher to allow five home runs in a game since at least 1913, according to @baseball_ref. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) August 6, 2017

The Tigers, like the Orioles, have been around forever. I'm a bit surprised only five guys in franchise history have allowed five homers in a start.

Judge busts out of slump

Has the Home Run Derby messed up Aaron Judge 's swing? Or is it just a normal slump following an MVP caliber first half? Whatever it is, it had Judge go into Sunday's series finale with the Indians with a .178/.330/.342 batting line and a 35.2 percent strikeout rate in 21 second half games.

Judge busted out of that slump Sunday afternoon with the kind of home run pretty much only he can hit. It was a line drive into the opposite field gap that just carried and carried and carried over the wall. Here's the video:

I thought that was a double off the bat. It just kept going. I guess that's what 113.2 mph exit velocity will do. Judge's rookie season continues to be amazing despite this recent slump:

Rookies with 35+ HR and 75+ BB in MLB history:

Aaron Judge (2017)

Al Rosen (1950)



[the end] — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) August 6, 2017

The Yankees as a team have struggled to score runs lately. It's not just Judge. They scored eight runs Sunday after scoring eight runs total in their previous five games.

Quick hits