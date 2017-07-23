Sunday MLB scores, trade rumors, news, updates: Dodgers chasing Yu Darvish

Sunday means a full slate of baseball goodness. Check in here for all the scores, rumors, and news.

Dodgers have interest in Darvish

The Dodgers have been baseball's best team lately. Yet that isn't stopping the front office from pursing some impact talent.

While most of the names connected to the Dodgers have been relievers, Jon Morosi introduced a new one on Sunday: Rangers ace Yu Darvish.

Sources: #Dodgers showing strong interest in Yu Darvish, as are multiple other teams. Talks remain in early stages. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 23, 2017

Darvish is a free agent at season's end, leaving the Rangers with a difficult decision. They can trade him for a prospect bounty; keep him and try to re-sign him; or keep him, offer him a qualifying offer, and then recoup a draft pick if he walks. Given the interest an available Darvish would command, you have to think the most likely scenarios involve Darvish getting dealt or re-upping with the Rangers.

On the season, Darvish has posted a 3.44 ERA and 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 starts. He would, in other words, slot in nicely behind Clayton Kershaw in the Dodgers rotation.

The trade deadline is July 31. We'll see if there's anything to these talks in the coming week-plus.

Trade rumors

The Red Sox have been scouting Reds SS Zack Cozart.



The Rays are seeking an "impact reliever." On Saturday, the Rays acquired Sergio Romo -- at this stage in his career, however, he's far from an impact arm.

The Brewers are now among the teams interested in Braves SP Jaime Garcia. Earlier in the week, it appeared Garcia would be dealt to the Twins.

The Yankees are also interested in Garcia, as well as Athletics SP Sonny Gray and Rangers ace Yu Darvish.

