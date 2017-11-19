Sunday morning Rangers stuff
Good morning, folks...
You want Rangers news?
Well, you’re out of luck this morning. Nothing out there except a piece from the DMN on “10 things to know about Martin Perez” that originally ran in March, 2016.
Sorry. Enjoy your Sunday.
Mariners make third trade in four days
Then again, three trades in four days might be behind Jerry Dipoto's usual pace
Agent says Ohtani wants to hit and pitch
Ohtani is arguably the best hitter and pitcher in Japan
Rumors: Orioles interested in Cobb
The O's need rotation help, and Cobb is available for hire
Giants reportedly make offer for Stanton
The Red Sox and Cardinals are expected to make trade offers next
MLB Rumors: Cards interested in Hosmer?
The free agent first baseman may be a fit in St. Louis
Top Braves exec Hart steps down
The front office changes in Atlanta continue