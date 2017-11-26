Sunday morning Rangers things
Sunday morning Rangers things
Sunday morning Rangers news and links
Good morning, folks...
Our Thanksgiving weekend continues to be bereft of Texas Rangers news.
The DMN has 10 things to know about Shin-Soo Choo.
Gerry Fraley says the Rangers spent the weekend preparing a response to Shohei Ohtani’s agent request (made of each team) for a presentation with information about the club and how they would plan on using Ohtani.
That’s it. Enjoy your Sunday.
