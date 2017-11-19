Sunday Twins: Morneau, trade ideas, and more
Twins related links for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
- Though he hasn’t officially retired, Justin Morneau admits that it’s not likely he’ll be able to find a roster spot in 2018. If he does decide to call it quits, I think he’d be good in the broadcast booth.
- Benjamin Chase at Puckett’s Pond looks at some trades the Twins could do with the White Sox.
- Michael Tonkin says his goodbyes... to the Twins.
- Wow, there’s not a lot of news to talk about. Well, my 2020 Twins in MLB The Show is sitting at 67-52. Royce Lewis is coming soon, probably next year. That probably pushes Polanco to 2B.
- Francisco Liriano is a free agent, let’s go get him. He’s probably better than Buddy Boshers.
