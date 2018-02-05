Super Bowl 2018: L.A. Angels take to Twitter to correct Al Michaels on their name
Michaels referred to the team as the 'California' Angels and that was a mistake
Those who skipped Sunday night's Super Bowl LII missed a botched baseball reference by play-by-play announcer Al Michaels.
The broadcast showed Los Angeles Angels outfielder (and Philadelphia Eagles fan) Mike Trout in the crowd, leading Michaels to refer to Trout as a player for the "California Angels." The Angels, predictably, corrected Michaels on Twitter:
The Angels, of course, were known by the California moniker for some time -- from 1965 to 1996. The Angels were then identified as the Anaheim Angels from 1997-2004 before changing their name to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim until last season, when they shortened their name by dropping the "of Anaheim" part.
In other words, Michaels' misidentification is understandable -- if only a little bit so for someone who used to announce baseball.
