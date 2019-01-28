Super Bowl 2019: There are prop bets about Bryce Harper and Manny Machado for Patriots vs. Rams
It's Bryce Harper vs. Tom Brady ... kind of
On Sunday, CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and St. Louis Rams -- a game you can watch right here on CBSSports.com. Sunday evening is an exciting time for those who love sports -- and those who love gambling. We've already put together a prop bet guide for fans willing to risk some coin in the name of fun or profit. But would you believe that there are even prop bets out there tying the Super Bowl to Major League Baseball?
Baseball's offseason has taken so long to unfurl that there are prop bets concerning which number will be higher: the quarterbacks' passing yards totals come Sunday or the eventual payouts on the next contracts signed by free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. There's also the obligatory Boston-related bet. Here's a look, courtesy of BetOnline:
What will be higher?
- Tom Brady's passing yards in Super Bowl LIII: +200 (2/1)
- Bryce Harper's next contract (amount of millions): -300 (1/3)
- Jared Goff's passing yards in Super Bowl LIII
- Manny Machado's next contract (amount of millions)
- Patriots total points in Super Bowl LIII
- Total runs scored by the Red Sox in the 2018 World Series (28)
We're not going to make picks here, but we will give Vegas credit for the creativity if nothing else. And someone, please, give Harper and Machado contracts befitting of their worth already.
