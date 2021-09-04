The New York Mets climbed back above .500 by winning their sixth straight game on Saturday. However, that win over the Nationals -- the first game of a doubleheader -- came with a loss as the Mets placed center fielder Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Second baseman/outfielder Travis Blankenhorn has been recalled to take Nimmo's spot on the active roster.

Nimmo suffered the injury while running the bases during Saturday's win. It remains to be seen if he will require to stay beyond the minimum 10 days, but given the nature of hamstring injuries it's certainly possible he misses most of the remaining regular season or even all of it.

Nimmo has been one of the Mets' most reliable producers at the plate this season. In 320 plate appearances, Nimmo has batted .302/.420/.415 with five home runs and 15 doubles. For his career, Nimmo owns an OPS+ of 130, so his performance in 2021 is fully in keeping with the rest of his six-year MLB career. The Mets' offense, which ranks 12th in the NL in OPS and 14th in runs scored, will no doubt miss Nimmo's on-base abilities. Earlier this season, Nimmo missed almost two months with an injured finger ligament.

While Nimmo is out, the Mets likely look to the combination of Kevin Pillar and Albert Almora in center. Either is a significant downgrade from Nimmo.