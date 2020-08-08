Watch Now: Are The Twins For Real? ( 1:32 )

Friday night, the Twins announced that third baseman Josh Donaldson had been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to August 4, with a right calf strain. He injured the calf on July 31 and apparently hasn't recovered well enough to avoid a stint on the injured list. This is the third time in the last three seasons Donaldson has hit the IL with a calf injury.

There's no word as to the severity of Donaldson's injury or if he'll be back after the minimum 10 days. Obviously with only a 60-game season, 10 games is a pretty large chunk of the season.

Donaldson, 34, has hit .182/.296/.318 with a homer and two RBI in just seven games this season. Entering Friday, the Twins are 5-2 with Donaldson and 5-1 without him, but in the long run they're obviously better with a healthy Donaldson in the lineup every day. He's not the MVP-caliber player he once was, but he's still very good. Last year in Atlanta he hit .259/.379/.521, which was good for a 127 OPS+, with 37 homers and 94 RBI.

Without Donaldson at third, the Twins have been using Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza at the hot corner.

The Twins started play Friday night sitting at 10-3, good for a 2 1/2-game lead in the American League Central and tied with the Cubs for the best record in baseball among teams that haven't had their schedules altered. The Marlins, at 6-1, technically hold the best winning percentage.