Injured Colorado Rockies reliever Scott Oberg, who was already inactive due to a strained back, might miss the remainder of the 2020 season after developing blood clots in his right arm. Vascular doctors discovered the clots over the weekend when Oberg noticed discomfort in his right hand during a bullpen session, based on what manager Bud Black told reporters.

Oberg has not pitched in the regular season this year, and may not get the chance. "It will be a while, if at all, for Scott this season," Black said.

Oberg, 30, had emerged as arguably the Rockies' best reliever over the past two seasons. In 105 appearances, he had tallied a 2.35 ERA (211 ERA+) and 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His arsenal is led by a fastball-slider combination that saw each pitch generate whiffs on at least a quarter of the swings taken against them last season.

Had Oberg been able to rejoin the Rockies' roster, he might've found himself in position to pitch the ninth inning. Incumbent closer Wade Davis blew a save against the Padres on July 31 before being placed on the injured list with a strained shoulder.

It's unclear if Black will designate one individual as closer, or use a committee to end games. On Sunday, it was Jairo Diaz picking up the save, albeit of the one-pitch, one-out variety. Daniel Bard and Carlos Estevez could also factor into the equation.

This is the third time Oberg has had issues with blood clots during his career. Previously the condition sidelined him in August 2016 and August 2019.

The Rockies are off to a surprising 6-2 start to the new year, good enough for first place in the National League West. They're scheduled to begin a series against the San Francisco GIants on Monday night.