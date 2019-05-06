Swarm of bees delays Giants-Reds game and Derek Dietrich gets into the action in a beekeeper suit

Call him Derek 'Beetrich,' per Reds Twitter

The Giants and Reds were set to tee off in their series finale on 12:35 local time Monday, but things ended up being delayed, emphasis on the "bee." Bad pun aside, there was a swarm of bees above the screen behind home plate and the start of the game was delayed as a result. 

Yes, there was an 18-minute bee delay. 

Reds utility power hitter Derek Dietrich was all over it, too. 

Even though it was pretty easy, Derek Beetrich was still a good call by the Reds social media team. Just because it's obvious doesn't mean it's bad. 

Anyway, this has been your reading about a bee delay for the day. Consider yourself blessed. 

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011.

