Swarm of bees delays Giants-Reds game and Derek Dietrich gets into the action in a beekeeper suit

The Giants and Reds were set to tee off in their series finale on 12:35 local time Monday, but things ended up being delayed, emphasis on the "bee." Bad pun aside, there was a swarm of bees above the screen behind home plate and the start of the game was delayed as a result.

Yes, there was an 18-minute bee delay.

Reds utility power hitter Derek Dietrich was all over it, too.

We are currently in a bee delay at GABP. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/lOmvC2X7tz — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 6, 2019

Even though it was pretty easy, Derek Beetrich was still a good call by the Reds social media team. Just because it's obvious doesn't mean it's bad.

Anyway, this has been your reading about a bee delay for the day. Consider yourself blessed.