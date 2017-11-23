Take the Billy Eppler beginning of offseason approval poll!

Circa November 2017, how do Angels fans feel about their General Manager?

This article is titled the “beginning of offseason” approval poll even though it has been nearly three weeks since the offseason has officially begun. Though these results may be slightly skewed (i.e. after Justin Upton was re-signed to a 5 year, $106 million deal), it is important this data can be collected so as to track general sentiment over time. So everyone, please, take the poll!

As a refresher, here are a few notable post-Opening Day moves Eppler made this year.

- April 17: Acquired RHP Parker Bridwell from Orioles for cash.

- April 24: Acquired RHP David Hernandez from Braves for cash.

- In MLB draft, selected OF Jo Adell and RHP Griffin Canning [see the full list here]

- Inked several players on international market, including Trent Deveaux, D’Shawn Knowles, Raider Uceta, and Jose Rodriguez.

- July 31: Traded RHP David Hernandez to Diamondbacks for RHP Luis Madero.

- August 18 and 25: Claimed RHP Noe Ramirez and Blake Wood off waivers from Red Sox and Reds, respectively.

- August 31: Acquired OF Justin Upton from Tigers in exchange for RHP Grayson Long and Elvin Rodriguez. Acquired 2b Brandon Phillips and cash from Braves for C Tony Sanchez. Astros claim OF Cameron Maybin off waivers from Angels.

- September 4: Claimed RHP Dayan Diaz off waivers from Astros.

- October 9: Acquire RHP Felix Peña from Cubs for PTBNL (player to be named later).

- November 20: Select RHP Jaime Barria, OF Michael Hermosillo, RHP Jesus Castillo, RHP Jake Jewell to 40-man roster.

Aside from adding players to the 40-man to protect them from next month’s Rule 5 draft, other offseason moves thus far include re-signing Justin Upton to a five year deal, shifting Dino Ebel to third-base coach and hiring Josh Paul as bench coach, bringing in Brad Ausmus in a special assistant front office role, and signing Jared Hoying to a minor-league deal.

The Angels executive will be in his third offseason. His hallmark move remains the Andrelton Simmons trade.

