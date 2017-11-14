Talking Chop Podcast Episode 91: The Alex Anthopoulos Experience

It’s emergency podcast time.

Hello again! We recorded Episode 90 of the Talking Chop podcast on Sunday night and, just moments later, the Atlanta Braves elected to make the move to hire Alex Anthopoulos as the team’s personnel head. That, of course, calls for an emergency podcast as Episode 91 and Eric Cole joins us for the party.

Topics include the following:

Breaking down the timeline from what transpired

Was this the right hire?

What happens to John Hart now?

Anthopoulos’ introductory press conference and the timing of making this hire right now

Breaking down Anthopoulos from a perspective of his history at other stops

Other candidates that the Braves reportedly examined

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via the iTunes Store or you can find us at our SoundCloud page for all the latest.