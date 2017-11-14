Talking Chop Podcast Episode 91: The Alex Anthopoulos Experience
Talking Chop Podcast Episode 91: The Alex Anthopoulos Experience
It’s emergency podcast time.
Hello again! We recorded Episode 90 of the Talking Chop podcast on Sunday night and, just moments later, the Atlanta Braves elected to make the move to hire Alex Anthopoulos as the team’s personnel head. That, of course, calls for an emergency podcast as Episode 91 and Eric Cole joins us for the party.
Topics include the following:
- There was plenty of hilarity from Episode 90 but you should still listen!
- Breaking down the timeline from what transpired
- Was this the right hire?
- What happens to John Hart now?
- Anthopoulos’ introductory press conference and the timing of making this hire right now
- Breaking down Anthopoulos from a perspective of his history at other stops
- Other candidates that the Braves reportedly examined
- Much, much more
Please check out the podcast via the iTunes Store (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating) or you can find us at our SoundCloud page for all the latest.
-
Report: O's to listen to Britton offers
Several others could be in the mix as well
-
Giants interested in Reds' Hamilton
San Francisco reportedly has interest in Billy Hamilton in addition to Jackie Bradley Jr.
-
Seven teams in the mix for Stanton?
As expected, Giancarlo Stanton is a very popular trade target
-
Way-too-early 2018 ROY candidates
Predicting ROY winners is as much about picking talented players as it is picking players who...
-
Bellinger named NL Rookie of the Year
Bellinger set a new NL rookie record with 39 home runs
-
Aaron Judge wins AL Rookie of the Year
Judge set a new rookie record with 52 home runs in 2017