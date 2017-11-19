Talking Chop Podcast Episode 92: Before the hammer drops

Scott Coleman joins the show as we wait in anticipation.

Greetings! The Atlanta Braves have a new face of the front office but the team remains in flux at this particular juncture in the calendar. With that in mind, TC’s own Scott Coleman joins us for Episode 92 of the Talking Chop podcast and topics for the program include the following:

  • Scott’s thoughts on the Alex Anthopoulos hire and what it means for the future
  • John Hart was demoted... and then John Hart was gone
  • Update on the investigation with everything we know at this point. In short, the hammer is probably going to drop soon and it might be ugly.
  • A quick AFL update
  • Atlanta’s 40-man roster might look different in the (very) near future
  • Mike Foltynewicz’s future beyond 2018 in Atlanta
  • Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via the iTunes Store (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating) or you can find us at our SoundCloud page for all the latest.

