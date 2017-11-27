Talking Chop Podcast Episode 93: Unwrapping the mess
Talking Chop Podcast Episode 93: Unwrapping the mess
Eric Cole is back to talk about what happens next.
Happy Monday, folks! It was a very weird week for the Atlanta Braves and the ramifications from what transpired could be long-lasting. The great Eric Cole joins the Talking Chop podcast for Episode 93 to break it all down and topics for the program include the following:
- How is everybody feeling with a few days to look back on the investigation findings?
- Eric’s thoughts on which part of the sanctions actually makes the biggest impact
- Coppy’s lifetime ban and whether that was reasonable
- The Braves’ moves before the 40-man roster deadline and how impactful they may or may not be
- The Hall of Fame ballot is under the microscope again and the Braves are represented
- Much, much more
Please check out the podcast via the iTunes Store (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating) or you can find us at our SoundCloud page for all the latest.
-
Astros get record $438K playoff shares
Each Astros postseason share is worth a record $438,901.57
-
Rangers reportedly sign Doug Fister
Fister's deal with the Rangers is pending a physical
-
Ohtani's agent sends homework to teams
The agent for the Japanese phenom has seven specific questions as he weighs his options
-
Ex-Phillie Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez dies
Gonzalez was reportedly killed in a car crash in Cuba
-
Bargain MLB free agents on Black Friday
Our Black Friday FA shopping guide includes a starting pitcher, slugger, super sub, and re...
-
Black Friday 2017 deals: NBA, NHL, NFL
Get 15 percent off any order of more than $75 at CBS Sports Shop