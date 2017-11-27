Talking Chop Podcast Episode 93: Unwrapping the mess

Eric Cole is back to talk about what happens next.

Happy Monday, folks! It was a very weird week for the Atlanta Braves and the ramifications from what transpired could be long-lasting. The great Eric Cole joins the Talking Chop podcast for Episode 93 to break it all down and topics for the program include the following:

How is everybody feeling with a few days to look back on the investigation findings?

Eric’s thoughts on which part of the sanctions actually makes the biggest impact

Coppy’s lifetime ban and whether that was reasonable

The Braves’ moves before the 40-man roster deadline and how impactful they may or may not be

The Hall of Fame ballot is under the microscope again and the Braves are represented

Much, much more

