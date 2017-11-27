Talking Chop Podcast Episode 93: Unwrapping the mess

Eric Cole is back to talk about what happens next.

Happy Monday, folks! It was a very weird week for the Atlanta Braves and the ramifications from what transpired could be long-lasting. The great Eric Cole joins the Talking Chop podcast for Episode 93 to break it all down and topics for the program include the following:

  • How is everybody feeling with a few days to look back on the investigation findings?
  • Eric’s thoughts on which part of the sanctions actually makes the biggest impact
  • Coppy’s lifetime ban and whether that was reasonable
  • The Braves’ moves before the 40-man roster deadline and how impactful they may or may not be
  • The Hall of Fame ballot is under the microscope again and the Braves are represented
  • Much, much more

