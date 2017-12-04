Talking Chop Podcast Episode 94: Real, live baseball chatter

Scott Coleman is back for pure baseball talk.

Good morning! The Atlanta Braves, like the rest of Major League Baseball, are in a bit of a waiting period but there are things happening nonetheless. Scott Coleman joins us for Episode 94 of the TC podcast to discuss them and topics include the following:

Atlanta’s non-tender decisions, headlined by the choice to cut Matt Adams loose this week

The Jim Johnson trade and why/how it came together to save the Braves some cash

Chase Whitley is... a thing?

Rex Brothers is back and that is just fine. Really. It is.

The front office shake-up and just how weird it actually was in the grand scheme

Thoughts from the new regime, as passed along by A-List members

Chris Archer is seemingly back on the market and the Braves could make a play... but how would they construct an offer?

Much, much more

