Talking Chop Podcast Episode 94: Real, live baseball chatter
Scott Coleman is back for pure baseball talk.
Good morning! The Atlanta Braves, like the rest of Major League Baseball, are in a bit of a waiting period but there are things happening nonetheless. Scott Coleman joins us for Episode 94 of the TC podcast to discuss them and topics include the following:
- Atlanta’s non-tender decisions, headlined by the choice to cut Matt Adams loose this week
- The Jim Johnson trade and why/how it came together to save the Braves some cash
- Chase Whitley is... a thing?
- Rex Brothers is back and that is just fine. Really. It is.
- The front office shake-up and just how weird it actually was in the grand scheme
- Thoughts from the new regime, as passed along by A-List members
- Chris Archer is seemingly back on the market and the Braves could make a play... but how would they construct an offer?
- Much, much more
