Tampa Bay News and Links: 40-Man Roster & Shohei Otani Deadline
40-man roster decisions, will Otani be coming stateside, and Giancarlo trade proposals
A very busy day for the baseball world lies ahead as each team needs to lock in their 40-man rosters ahead of the Winter Meetings and the Rule 5 Draft in early December. Last year, the Rays were active as they dealt Richie Shaffer and Taylor Motter to the Mariners. This year likely won’t be quite as active as they have already dropped their roster count to 32 players.
Also, the huge domino that is holding up the off-season, Shohei Otani, will have a decision made about his posting status as the today is the deadline that the MLB Players’ Union set.
- At the end of October, JT made a list of the notable Rays minor leaguers eligible for the Rule 5 Draft (*a couple of these guys have already left the team as minor league free agents)
- The Rays early off-season personnel overhaul continued as they announced Rocco Baldelli as the team’s new Field Coordinator and Tom Foley as the Special Assistant, Baseball Operations
- Jerry DiPoto has already made his third trade of the off-season with a deal with the New York Yankees that sent JP Sears and Juan Then to New York for Nick Rumbelow
- The San Francisco Giants have formally submitted a trade proposal for the NL MVP, Giancarlo Stanton
- The St Louis Cardinals have formally submitted a trade proposal for the NL MVP, Giancarlo Stanton
- If the Rays do enter a rebuilding mode on their roster, how far would they take it?
