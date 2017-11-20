Tampa Bay News and Links: 40-Man Roster & Shohei Otani Deadline

40-man roster decisions, will Otani be coming stateside, and Giancarlo trade proposals

A very busy day for the baseball world lies ahead as each team needs to lock in their 40-man rosters ahead of the Winter Meetings and the Rule 5 Draft in early December. Last year, the Rays were active as they dealt Richie Shaffer and Taylor Motter to the Mariners. This year likely won’t be quite as active as they have already dropped their roster count to 32 players.

Also, the huge domino that is holding up the off-season, Shohei Otani, will have a decision made about his posting status as the today is the deadline that the MLB Players’ Union set.