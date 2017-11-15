Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: A Rays Rebuild Makes No Sense

Rays listening on Chris Archer, Giants going after Stanton, and mourning Roy Halladay

The annual General Manager meetings are currently taking place and there has been a small slew of action thus far. Several minor league signings have been announced, Carlos Beltran retired after 20 years in the majors, and Giancarlo Stanton trade rumors are beginning to run rampant.

Also, Marc Topkin posted a blurb wondering if the Rays should tear it all down and tank, thanks to the success of the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

The baseball world followed suit and began speculating wildly that the Rays were going to trade their stars, with the team actively discussing Chris Archer.

JT Morgan had a rebuttal for all this talk

On this date in Rays history, they won the rights to sign Japanese third baseman, Akinori Iwamura with a bid of $4.5M. They’d sign him a month later and he’d go on to become of the most fan favorite Rays in team history.