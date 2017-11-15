Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: A Rays Rebuild Makes No Sense
Rays listening on Chris Archer, Giants going after Stanton, and mourning Roy Halladay
The annual General Manager meetings are currently taking place and there has been a small slew of action thus far. Several minor league signings have been announced, Carlos Beltran retired after 20 years in the majors, and Giancarlo Stanton trade rumors are beginning to run rampant.
Also, Marc Topkin posted a blurb wondering if the Rays should tear it all down and tank, thanks to the success of the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.
The baseball world followed suit and began speculating wildly that the Rays were going to trade their stars, with the team actively discussing Chris Archer.
JT Morgan had a rebuttal for all this talk
- The memorial service was held yesterday for Roy Halladay, who tragically passed away last week in a place crash. His wife, Brandy Halladay, delivered a eulogy that’d bring a tear to almost anyone’s eyes
- The Toronto Blue Jays shared highlights of Halladay’s career with the call-sign #CelebrateDoc
- The San Francisco Giants have been among the more publicly known teams talking to the Marlins about Stanton
- Fish Stripes looks at some of the top prospects they could get in return for their super star slugger
- Bobby Doerr, a Hall of Fame infielder who played for the Boston Red Sox, passed away yesterday at the age of 99.
- Ian Kinsler is one of the names popping up in early trade talks, the Rays had been linked to him at the trade deadline and into August
- The Rookie of the Year Award winners were announced Monday night with the obvious choices taking home the trophies, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger
- Last night, the Manager of the Year Awards were given out, with Tony Lovullo and Paul Moliter being selected as the winners
On this date in Rays history, they won the rights to sign Japanese third baseman, Akinori Iwamura with a bid of $4.5M. They’d sign him a month later and he’d go on to become of the most fan favorite Rays in team history.
-
