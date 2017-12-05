Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: (Another) Slow day waiting for dominoes

Not the pizza company, but like metaphorical dominoes.

Nothing happening in baseball yesterday.

In an offseason that has been painfully slow going for the entire major leagues, Monday, December 4th 2017 seemed especially slow. My working theory is that the frenzy Ohtani news Sunday night gave us baseball fans a spark. The major dominoe of the offseason, the Japanese Brendan McKay, is probably be the piece that is holding up the floodgates of hot stove shenanigans.

And so, when no more teams were officially eliminated from the Ohtani sweepstakes, the offseason returned to its torpor state.

Mike Minor has a multiyear deal with the Rangers and is expected to start, as sources confirm @Ken_Rosenthal report. And this may be the signing that breaks the free agent dam. There’s a lot of movement in the pitching market happening now, and it may start to move quickly here. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 5, 2017

One can only hope Jeff. One can only hope.