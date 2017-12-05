Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: (Another) Slow day waiting for dominoes
Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: (Another) Slow day waiting for dominoes
Not the pizza company, but like metaphorical dominoes.
Nothing happening in baseball yesterday.
In an offseason that has been painfully slow going for the entire major leagues, Monday, December 4th 2017 seemed especially slow. My working theory is that the frenzy Ohtani news Sunday night gave us baseball fans a spark. The major dominoe of the offseason, the Japanese Brendan McKay, is probably be the piece that is holding up the floodgates of hot stove shenanigans.
And so, when no more teams were officially eliminated from the Ohtani sweepstakes, the offseason returned to its torpor state.
- Rays Radio’s This Week in Rays Baseball podcast has Erik Neander and Marc Topkin on to preview the Winter Meetings. Of course, we also have you covered with our own sneak peek at what promises to be another interesting weekend.
- The Rays have been tight lipped about anything that happened with their side of the Ohtani process, but the exact opposite can be said about the Yankees Front Office and the New York sports pages.
- At Fangraphs, you can get prepped for the Rule 5 Draft with their guide the top prospects available (according to KATOH).
- The Rangers are signing former Braves LHP Mike Minor:
Mike Minor has a multiyear deal with the Rangers and is expected to start, as sources confirm @Ken_Rosenthal report. And this may be the signing that breaks the free agent dam. There’s a lot of movement in the pitching market happening now, and it may start to move quickly here.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 5, 2017
One can only hope Jeff. One can only hope.
-
Report: Rangers sign Minor to start
Minor has experience as a starter but thrived in the KC bullpen last season
-
Stanton Rumors: MIA names price to STL
The Cardinals' offer for Stanton might be coming to light
-
Angels Stadium hosts football
Angels star Mike Trout is a huge Eagles fan, too, in case you didn't know
-
How Ohtani fits with final seven suitors
We know which seven teams are left, so let's take a look
-
Keri: Who I'd vote into Hall of Fame
Sometimes, it is tough to separate art vs. artist. Here's how to do it in regards to the H...
-
Ohtani narrows field to seven teams
The Japanese phenom will meet with seven suitors before deciding where to sign