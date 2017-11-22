Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Atlanta Braves heavily punished
Former GM banned for life, Otani cleared to play, and Aaron Judge has surgery
The punishment has finally been handed out to the Atlanta Braves for their scandal involving the international free agent market, and the penalties are very steep.
- 10 prospects that were signed have had their contracts voided, making them international free agents again.
- $10K signing cap during next international signing period
- Forfeit 3rd round pick in 2018 draft
- Former GM, John Coppolella, banned from the game forever
Also from around the league
- The spring training schedules are out, the Rays will play their first games on February 23rd against the Pirates and Orioles
- Baseball America ranks the prospects that had to be given up by the Braves, the Rays will surely be interested in some of them.
- The American League Rookie of the Year, Aaron Judge, underwent shoulder surgery but is expected to be ready by spring training
- The MLB Players Union and Nippon Professional Baseball finally agreed to a posting decision, allowing phenom, Shohei Otani to come stateside
- To get further hyped for Otani, here are some of his highlights from his time in Japan
- Joe Morgan wrote a letter to the BBWAA about why they shouldn’t allow PED users into the Hall of Fame...the letter is seeming to have the opposite effect on the voters.
