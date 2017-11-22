Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Atlanta Braves heavily punished

Former GM banned for life, Otani cleared to play, and Aaron Judge has surgery

The punishment has finally been handed out to the Atlanta Braves for their scandal involving the international free agent market, and the penalties are very steep.

10 prospects that were signed have had their contracts voided, making them international free agents again.

$10K signing cap during next international signing period

Forfeit 3rd round pick in 2018 draft

Former GM, John Coppolella, banned from the game forever

