Tampa Bay Rays news and links: More discussion of stadium dollars

(not more stadium dollars)

Rays principle owner Stuart Sternberg spoke again about the Rays’ contribution to a proposed new stadium, reiterating that they’re looking to pay $150 million of an estimated $800 million cost, but that that number could change. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times wrote about it.

This set of comments doesn’t really contain anything new, but it is a bit more nuanced than what Sternberg has said before. Basically, he claims that that number is based on an estimate of what it would take to pay off the debt over 25 years, while also raising payroll an undisclosed amount, and that the thing that would change the amount the Rays were willing to put in would be an increase in support from the Tampa Bay business community (in the form of increased season tickets sales, I assume).

The “pay off the debt in 25 years while raising payroll” idea is intriguing, in that it’s almost calculable by outsiders. Without access to the Rays’ books, however, anything we can come up with would still be a guess.

Here’s the reminder I always put when I link to something about stadiums dollars and payrolls: Take all of this with a grain of salt. Public statements are part of a negotiation.

Also, Jeff Sullivan wrote a very good, in-depth look at Blake Snell’s changes in the second half of last season. If you want to think about baseball, and not the business of baseball, read this one.

Other Links

According To Oliver Macklin, the Rays are discussing potential trades of Alex Colome with multiple teams, including St. Louis. This should come as a surprise to no one.

I 100% agree. Marc Topkin needs to sell the Rays. In addition to his shallow pockets hurting the on-field product, there’s a clear conflict of interest.

Andrew Simon noted impressive StatCast numbers about ten first-year pitchers. Jacob Faria and his split-change made the list.

The Durham Bulls will remain the Triple-A affiliate of the Rays.

BREAKING: Durham Bulls extend Player Development Contract with @RaysBaseball through the 2020 season.



Details: https://t.co/YHdHZyUEKh pic.twitter.com/NUdAlXig3M — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) November 29, 2017

Rapidfire questions with Kevin Karmaier.

What's @KKiermaier39's favorite catch he's ever made?



Let him tell you... pic.twitter.com/RKhEvrKSiZ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 29, 2017