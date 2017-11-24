Tampa Bay Rays news and links: On the sanctity of the hall
Tampa Bay Rays news and links: On the sanctity of the hall
What do you think, Fred?
There is no Rays news. Not really any baseball news, either. There hasn’t been real baseball news, other than the Atlanta Braves being cheats and their former GM being banned for life, in this “Supposedly Hot Stove Season” for a week.
MLB.com writer Chad Thornburg is dealing with the drought with a synergistic Black Friday tie-in: GMs like to cash in on Black Friday deals too. Points for the shamelessness.
I’ll be even more direct. Here’s a picture of a sweet hat.
New lightweight fabric. Stylish matte finish. Rubber badge logo. Grab the 2018 PROLIGHT 59FIFTY Batting Practice @NewEraCap now. https://t.co/3ruMdWnVI2 pic.twitter.com/daB0JjMIS2— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 24, 2017
You can get 25% off today from the MLB.com shop.
This is the best thing today, for real though. Joe Morgan sent a letter to the Baseball Hall of Fame voters campaigning against allowing in players form the steroids era, and it pushed Jeff Passan’s buttons.
He will not fill out his ballot this year, and he would like to tell you why. Give him a read:
The most sacred place in baseball? Nah. It’s just a museum. That’s all it ever was. That’s all it ever will be.
I didn’t have a super strong opinion, and I rarely care about the Hall of Fame, but now I agree with Passan. Get rid of the character clause. It’s a joke, and an insulting one.
Patrick Dubuque is in the same camp:
What we have now, this gerrymandered collection of racists and heroes and drunkards and men named Rabbit, is just sponsored content, a wall full of bronzed #facesofmlb.
I’ll still go some time, but cutting the sanctity, in most areas, is generally the right call.
-
Black Friday MLB deals from CBS
Get your sports fans something that they'll wear all year
-
Black Friday 2017 deals: NBA, NHL, NFL
Get 15 percent off any order of more than $75 at CBS Sports Shop
-
Yes, the offseason has been slow so far
No, you're not imagining things. This MLB offseason has been very slow compared to the last...
-
Mike Francesa says he could manage Yanks
Francesa will retire from radio next month, so he'll have plenty of free time next summer
-
Rumors: Twins look into Cole, Odorizzi
The Twins need help in the rotation, and they may look to the trade market to find arms
-
Braves sanctions: What you need to know
Here are the bullet-points of what went down Tuesday regarding MLB and the Braves' punishm...