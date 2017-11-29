Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Playing the Waiting Game
Chris Archer tested for PED’s, top prospects available in the Rule 5, and Curt Casali heads to LA
The MLB Off-Season has been a slow crawl thus far, as my three month old newborn seemingly moves faster than the teams across the league. There have been no major deals transpiring so far as the month of November comes to a close and everone is just waiting on Shohei Ohtani to post and Giancarlo Stanton to be traded.
- There was a minor move yesterday, involving a former Rays player, as the Los Angeles Angels signed Curt Casali to a minor league deal
- Apparently the Milwaukee Brewers represent the most obvious match for a Chris Archer trade
- Johnathan Mayo looks at some of the top prospects available in the upcoming Rule 5 draft
- The Mimai Marlins new ownership group are pretty much threatening Giancarlo Stanton into accepting a trade anywhere
- Fish Stripes named five teams who had no chance at landing Giancarlo Stanton, for some reason they named the Rays
- Yesterday marked the 10th annivesary of the trade that sent Delmon Young to the Minnesota Twins for Matt Garza and Jason Bartlett - here’s the Draysbay story on it - here’s the Twinkie Town story on it
- Here’s some more rebuild talk
Is it time for a rebuild in Tampa? Chris Archer is better than his ERA and Evan Longoria wants a chance to win. @StevePhillipsGM believes the #Rays should give their stars a chance to win and start over.— MLB Network Radio Sirius 209, XM 89 (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 28, 2017
⬇️LISTEN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SWz9O4THdo
- Chris Archer let everyone know he had been randomly selected for PED testing
Got hit with a random BLOOD and URINE test for performance enhancers today. Y'all came to the wrong house. This is wild, free roaming, 100 percent grass fed, antibiotic & hormone free over here.— Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) November 27, 2017
I ain't mad though, I want a clean sport
