Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Playing the Waiting Game

Chris Archer tested for PED’s, top prospects available in the Rule 5, and Curt Casali heads to LA

The MLB Off-Season has been a slow crawl thus far, as my three month old newborn seemingly moves faster than the teams across the league. There have been no major deals transpiring so far as the month of November comes to a close and everone is just waiting on Shohei Ohtani to post and Giancarlo Stanton to be traded.

Is it time for a rebuild in Tampa? Chris Archer is better than his ERA and Evan Longoria wants a chance to win. @StevePhillipsGM believes the #Rays should give their stars a chance to win and start over.



⬇️LISTEN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SWz9O4THdo — MLB Network Radio Sirius 209, XM 89 (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 28, 2017

Chris Archer let everyone know he had been randomly selected for PED testing