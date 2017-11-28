Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Rays add Artist/2B to last 40 Man Spot
The spiritual successor to Fernando Perez!
Last week, the Rays chose to keep 1 space empty on their 40 Man Roster, and not protect one more fringe prospect from the Rule 5 Draft. Now, the Rays have filled that empty space with the enigmatic 26-year old Micah Johnson.
Johnson has tremendous speed and stolen base ability, can get on base, but seems to be an athlete without a true position. Johnson brings some very enticing talents to the team, and as of yet we do not know exactly what role is in the plan for the Rays.
One thing about Micah Johnson off the field: he’s a very talented artist:
If you're into art & design, @Micah_Johnson3 is a must follow!— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 27, 2017
Some of his work here...#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/8Cb0FbPsHx
@Micah_Johnson3 Welcome you and your Van Gogh skills to the Rays!— Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) November 27, 2017
Could this spell the end of Brad Miller? Does this mean he will replace the Mallex Effect as our 4th Outfielder? Have we finally found the replacement for Fernando Perez as talented role player and off field artist? Speculate wildly!
- In case you missed it, Mat Germain had a nice breakdown on the Rays newest addition.
- Kevin Kiermaier played a round of “Game of Questions” at MLB.com.
- Apparently Chris Archer got a random PED test the other day, and he responded in the most Archer-y way possible:
Got hit with a random BLOOD and URINE test for performance enhancers today. Y'all came to the wrong house. This is wild, free roaming, 100 percent grass fed, antibiotic & hormone free over here.— Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) November 27, 2017
I ain't mad though, I want a clean sport
- Shohei Ohtani is set to be posted soon, and according to the MLB Network, this is the questionnaire that Ohtani has sent out to teams in order to make their pitch to the two-way star.
