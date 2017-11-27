Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Rays have discussed Giancarlo Stanton

Ohtani is still in Japan, Stanton is still in Miami, and trade talks are brewing

The off-season thus far has been slow to development as the posting progress of Japanese super star, Shohei Ohtani has thrown a wrench in the system with may teams waiting to make any decisive moves until he finds a landing spot.

Otani and Marlins phenomenal slugger Giancarlo Stanton are the two major stories to follow this winter as the new ownership looks to shed his $250M plus contract. Every team around baseball is surely interested, but obviously most can’t afford him. According to Marc Topkin, even the Rays have internally discussed Stanton, but those talks were put to rest pretty much instantly.