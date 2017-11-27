Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Rays have discussed Giancarlo Stanton
Ohtani is still in Japan, Stanton is still in Miami, and trade talks are brewing
The off-season thus far has been slow to development as the posting progress of Japanese super star, Shohei Ohtani has thrown a wrench in the system with may teams waiting to make any decisive moves until he finds a landing spot.
Otani and Marlins phenomenal slugger Giancarlo Stanton are the two major stories to follow this winter as the new ownership looks to shed his $250M plus contract. Every team around baseball is surely interested, but obviously most can’t afford him. According to Marc Topkin, even the Rays have internally discussed Stanton, but those talks were put to rest pretty much instantly.
- In that same Topkin article, he breaks down five things to look for over the next two months for the Rays
- The Texas Rangers made one of the first MLB free agent signings yesterday as they reached an agreement with RHP Doug Fister
- Now that Ohtani hsd been cleared to come stateside, his agent sent out a memo to all 30 teams with questions on how they’d treat and train Ohtani
- Call to the Pen builds a Rays Mount Rushmore
- The Washington Nationals could be looking for a reunion with RHP Jordan Zimmerman
- The Minnesota Twins have made inquiries to the Rays about RHP Jake Odorizzi and to the Pirates about RHP Gerrit Cole
