Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Shohei Ohtani close to signing, Giancarlo Stanton nearing trade

Ohtani sticking to the West, Stanton trade nears completion, and Trivia is back!

A very newsworthy day in which no moves actually happened as Shohei Ohtani has reportedly told several teams that he will not be signing with them, among those told were the Tampa Bay Rays. He has now seemingly narrowed down his list teams exclusively to the west coast. Ohtani is an enigma though, so never know what could transpire over the next several days.

The other huge domino holding up the off-season, Giancarlo Stanton, is seemingly on the verge of being traded as the St Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants both have trades worked out with the Miami Marlins, it’s just up to the NL MVP which team he’ll accept a trade to.

TRIVIA RETURNS!

Name the player based off his prospect scouting report from Baseball America

He is a monster on the mound with a 92-96 mph fastball and an intimidating presence. He mixes the heater with a low-80s slider and does a good job of working both sides of the plate with both offerings. His curveball and changeup showed improvement in 2006, and they give hitters a different look. He has all the stuff and intangibles to be a top-of-the-rotation pitcher. The Rays want him to spend at least part of 2007 in Triple-A, though an impressive spring could accelerate his timetable.

Player was ranked as the team’s 4th top prospect after 2006