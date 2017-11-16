Tampa Bay Rays news and links: Sternberg talks stadium financing

The most interesting news, from Tampa Bay Times beat reporter Marc Topkin, to come out of the Winter Meetings so far is that Rays principle owner Stuart Sternberg says the Rays want to pay $150 million of the estimated $800 million cost of a new stadium.

That’s the number that’s been bandied about before, although Sternberg notes that it could go up or down based on revenue projections.

The article goes on to discuss some amount of disunity within the Hillsborough County city council, and to mention the difficulty in figuring how to down the difference, if that’s really all the Rays are in for. Give it a read.

