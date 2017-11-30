Tampa Bay Rays trade RHP Brad Boxberger to the Arizona Diamondbacks for RHP Curtis Taylor

Tampa Bay’s former All-Star closer has been dealt to Arizona.

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded former closer Brad Boxberger to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Curtis Taylor, a flame thrower ranked in Arizona’s Top-10 entering 2017.

With the non-tender deadline looming the Rays looking to shed payroll, they have traded RHP Brad Boxberger to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a cost savings of $1.9MM that he was projected to make through arbitration. Boxberger had two years of control remaining on his rookie contract.

Boxberger, 29, went 4-4 with a 3.38 ERA (29.1-IP, 11-ER) and 40 strikeouts in 30 appearances last season for the Rays after missing the first 80 games of the season with a right flexor strain, the second consecutive year he missed significant time due to injury. He recorded a 0.96 ERA (9.1-IP, 1-ER) over his final nine appearances, lowering his season ERA from 4.50 to 3.38.

In 2015, his second season with the Rays and first full year in the majors, he was named to his first All-Star Team and led the American League with 41 saves.

Prospect Curtis Taylor, 22, went 3-4 with a 3.32 ERA (62.1-IP, 23-ER) and 68 strikeouts in 13 appearances, all starts, last season for Class-A Kane County. He did not pitch after July 13 due to a right shoulder impingement, but is expected to be healthy to begin the 2018 season.

Following the season, he was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 14 prospect in the Diamondbacks system, and was ranked No. 10 by Baseball America preceding the injury.

The 6’6” righthander was a fourth-round selection of the D-backs in the 2016 June Draft, becoming the highest-drafted player from the University of British Columbia since left-handed pitcher Jeff Francis in 2002, according to the team press release.

Taylor does not require a 40-man roster spot, bringing the Rays roster down to 39.