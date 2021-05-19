In his life, one of Dr. Thomas Newman's greatest treasures was the collection of over a thousand baseball cards he accumulated. Now, that collection is set to yield not only treasures for others, but also a ton of money.

According to a report by Josh Cascio of FOX 13, Newman's baseball card collection is being put up for public auction by Memory Lane Auctions, and is projected to break auction records for sports cards. Newman, a neurologist in the Tampa area, died of COVID-19 in January at 73.

Among the chief items up for auction is a 1933 Babe Ruth Goudey card in near-mint condition, which is expected to break the world record for a sports card auction at over $5.2 million. The entire collection is valued at more than $20 million.

"It is a sad loss that we've lost him, but I really believe we're going to celebrate what he's accomplished over the 30 years of putting together this amazing collection," said JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc.

In addition to Ruth, other legendary players included in the Newman collection are:

Ty Cobb

Lou Gehrig

Honus Wagner

Ted Williams

Cy Young

Newman's passion for baseball cards began in his childhood, and it continued throughout his adult life. The auction for his collection will begin in June.

"There was a lot of opportunity for him to get probably the level of notoriety for the kind of collection that he put together over 40 years that he never had when he was alive because he was kind of quiet about exactly the extent of it though," his son Stewart Newman told WFLA. "I'm excited. It's a good thing for his legacy and it will be a fun process to go through."