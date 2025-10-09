Major League Baseball approved the Los Angeles Dodgers' request to replace left-handed reliever Tanner Scott with fellow southpaw Justin Wrobleski on their Division Series roster. The move came hours before Thursday's Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies, and less than a day after Scott underwent a minor procedure to excise an abscess on his lower body.

"As I understand it, it was abscess excision, some type of lower body, minor procedure. So I don't know a whole lot about it, to be quite honest with you," manager Dave Roberts said Thursday. "But I do know that he's recovering well. And it took place last night. That's kind of where we're at."

Roberts had revealed on Wednesday night that Scott was not at the ballpark for Game 3, as he was instead attending to a personal matter.

Roberts did not rule out Scott for the remainder of the postseason, but the lefty will have to miss the ensuing round if the Dodgers advance to the National League Championship Series in accordance with MLB's rules on postseason roster removals.

Scott, 31, joined the Dodgers over the offseason by signing a four-year pact worth $72 million. He spent most of the season as the team's closer, but his statistics fell short of his recent work. Indeed, in 61 appearances he amassed a 4.74 ERA (88 ERA+) and a 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He had not appeared in either of the Dodgers' postseason series to date.

Roberts recently admitted that his primary closer option at this stage is rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki. Roberts warned that he does not view Sasaki as the exclusive option, though, suggesting that others will see save opportunities throughout the rest of the Dodgers' playoff run.

Wrobleski, for his part, is a 25-year-old who pitched 24 times for the Dodgers during the regular season. He amassed a 4.32 ERA (96 ERA+) and a 4.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio.