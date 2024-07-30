The San Diego Padres have fortified their bullpen by acquiring Miami Marlins All-Star closer Tanner Scott, reports ESPN. The trade sends Scott and righty Bryan Hoeing to San Diego for pitching prospects Adam Mazur and Robby Snelling, plus infielders Graham Pauley and Jay Beshears, per MLB.com. The teams have not yet announced the trade.

Scott, a 30-year-old lefty, this season boasts a microscopic ERA of 1.18 in 45 2/3 innings across 44 relief appearances. Over that span, he's struck out 53 but walked 27, 25 of which have been unintentional. Scott has converted 18 of 20 save opportunities for Miami. While he's been a high-quality reliever in any context, there's likely some good luck behind that eye-catching ERA, and the risk is that he'll undergo a correction on that front. For his career, Scott owns an ERA+ of 122. Over the last two seasons, that figure is an impressive 237.

Well in advance of Tuesday's deadline, CBS Sports ranked Scott as the No. 27 potential trade candidate. Here's part of our write-up:

Scott is like the Miami forecast: upper-90s giving way to some upper-80s. His fastball-slider pairing is capable of missing bats and barrels alike, resulting in one of the lowest average exit velocities against in the majors. His ability to manage contact is why he's been so effective this season despite a bloated walk rate (last season's measurable control gains were clearly an outlier) and a would-be career-low strikeout rate. Scott's a free agent at season's end, meaning that, just like the current Miami coastline, he'll be gone before you know it.

Earlier this week, the Padres landed setup man Jason Adam in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Between Adam, Scott, All-Star closer Robert Suarez, and the emergent Jeremiah Estrada, San Diego suddenly boasts one of the deepest bullpens in baseball. All four throw hard and miss bats, and are capable of pitching high-leverage innings.

For the Marlins, the package is significant. Baseball America ranked Snelling as San Diego's No. 3 prospect in their midseason update, saying his "floor (is) as at least a No. 3 starter." The No. 39 pick in the 2022 draft has struggled this year, however, pitching to a 6.01 ERA with 14 home runs allowed in 73 1/3 Double-A innings.

Baseball America ranked Mazur as the Padres' No. 4 prospect in their midseason update. Pauley is No. 6 and Beshears is No. 29. Mazur and Pauley both made their MLB debuts earlier this season. Mazur has a 7.49 ERA in eight starts and Pauley had a .438 OPS in 32 plate appearances. Beshears is hitting .261/.373/.377 in Single-A.

In addition to Scott, the Marlins have also traded away first baseman Josh Bell (Arizona Diamondbacks), center fielder Jazz Chisholm (New York Yankees), lefty AJ Puk (D-Backs), and lefty Trevor Rogers (Baltimore Orioles) at the deadline. Back in May the Padres and Marlins got together for the Luis Arraez trade.

Scott is owed the remainder of a $5.7 million salary for 2024, and he's slated for free agency this coming winter. San Diego enters play Tuesday with a 57-51 record. They sit in the third wild-card spot and have won seven of their last eight games. The last place Marlins are 39-67.