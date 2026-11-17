As we emerge from the recent General Manager Meetings and move toward the expected Dec. 1 lockout of the players by MLB owners, we might see an accelerated pace of activity soon. The most tantalizing possibility is that ace and two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, the undisputed top talent on the free agent market this winter, will sign before the sport shuts down for an indeterminate amount of time.

Tarik Skubal LAD • SP • #29 ERA 2.72 WHIP .96 IP 158.2 BB 27 K 186 View Profile

The decorated lefty, who soon turns 30, is our No. 1 free agent of the 2026-27 class, and it's not an especially close call. Here's part of our write-up:

"Excluding Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was a special case as a Japanese star with no MLB track record, Skubal is the best starting pitcher to hit free agency since Gerrit Cole in 2019. He showed few long-lasting effects from the NanoScope elbow surgery in May and remains a capital-A Ace with terrific surface stats and under-the-hood performance indicators. Skubal brings four swing-and-miss pitches to the table (four-seamer, changeup, slider, curveball), a near MLB-best ability to limit exit velocity, and elite strike-throwing ability (MLB's third-lowest walk rate since 2023). Build an ace starter in a lab and he would look a lot like Skubal. He'll play the entire 2027 season at age 30, and given the things teams can do with pitchers these days, Skubal figures to remain a frontline starter for most of a long-term contract. He's the only true balance-of-power player available in free agency this offseason. Skubal can swing a division race and a postseason series all by himself."

Will he set the record for the biggest contract ever signed by a pitcher? Will Skubal fetch the highest average annual salary for a pitcher? Will he top $400 million? Those are all reasonable questions to ask. First, though, there's a question to be asked about the teams that are already pursuing him the most vigorously. That question is, which team needs him the most? We're restricting our discussion to the five teams that have been most reliably linked to Skubal so far this offseason. We're already hearing reports of surprise teams, and it's always possible a surprise late bidder will enter the fray and even win his signature, but for now, these five clubs are the favorites. This, then, is an ordering of those teams based on which desperately needs a talent like Skubal in order to reach their goals in 2027 and beyond. Let's get to it, in order from "needs him the most" to "needs him but not as urgently as the teams ahead of them" …

1. Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are in contention mode and in need of roster improvements if they're going to run down the world champion Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The rotation is without question the most pressing need for Chicago. Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, David Peterson, and deadline acquisition Clay Holmes are all free agents. Justin Steele hasn't taken the mound at the big-league level since early in the 2025 season thanks to UCL surgery and a halting recovery process. While he's expected to be ready for 2027, he's not exactly a known quantity right now. Young upsider Cade Horton may not be back until midseason after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and Ben Brown, who recently had neck surgery, may be on a similar timeline. So, yes, the Cubs need a lot of rotation help, and Skubal would give them the true frontline ace they'd lack even if everyone were healthy. Unfortunately for the Cubs fans, it sounds like the Ricketts aren't willing to be truly competitive for his services.

2. New York Mets

Coming off the grave disappointments of 2026, the Mets could certainly use a headline-grabbing addition to improve their chances in 2027 and inspire a surely disaffected fan base. Beyond that, the Mets need more starting pitching to accompany promising young Nolan McLean. Christian Scott seems like a lock, but he doesn't project as a frontliner. They have some depth options for the back end, but they need a true needle-mover like Skubal at the very front. That's especially the case in what figures to be a hotly competitive NL East in 2027. Thus far, David Stearns and owner Steve Cohen sound committed to making a good-faith run at Skubal.

3. San Diego Padres

The Padres have a lot of work to do if they're going to earn a fourth straight playoff appearance. Speaking of which, the rotation is crying out for help right about now. They lost Dylan Cease to free agency last winter, and this time Michael King may be bound elsewhere, too. The Pads declined their club option on Nick Pivetta, and while they hope to bring him back on more favorable terms, there's no guarantee they'll be able to do that. Yes, Joe Musgrove will be back, but how much can he give them and how effective will he be? They'll need even more help if Adrian Morejon, a lockdown bulk reliever and possible starter-conversion project, signs elsewhere. Skubal's made to order, and signing the top talent on the market would be a strong signal by new owners José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones that the team's recent tradition of spending and contending won't be fading away.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers self-evidently needed Skubal enough to acquire him from the Detroit Tigers leading up to the deadline and do so at significant cost. On paper, the Dodgers aren't as desperate for rotation help as the teams ahead of them on this list, but there's still a need. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a certifiable ace, but behind him Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are established health and durability risks. Shohei Ohtani is something of an unknown, at least insofar as his pitching is concerned right now, and thus far Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan have not proved worthy of being relied upon. One can squint and see the Dodgers' current championship window closing in the reasonably near future, which means that's all the more reason to push the chips in now. Retaining the elite services of Skubal would greatly aid the cause in 2027.

5. Toronto Blue Jays

Eyeball a rotation that already includes Dylan Cease, José Soriano, and Trey Yesavage, and you might think it doesn't need much more. And maybe it doesn't. As a matter of principle, though, any team with contending aspirations should be interested in a top-shelf ace when he hits the market. The Jays, who in recent years have invested in the roster at commendable levels, are no doubt dreaming of a Skubal-Cease one-two punch that would be the envy of, oh, every other team in baseball. There's also depth to think about. In particular, Cody Ponce is a bit of an unknown coming off knee surgery that ended his 2026 season in the middle of his first start. Addressing the offense probably should be more of a priority for the Jays this winter, but, again, it's Tarik Skubal, and the likes of Tarik Skubal make any team better.