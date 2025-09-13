Detroit Tigers ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal exited Friday night's loss to the Miami Marlins (MIA 8, DET 2) with an injury after throwing a pitch in the fourth inning. Skubal grabbed at his left oblique/rib cage area before calling for the trainer and leaving the game.

Here is Skubal stretching out his side before exiting Friday's game:

Soon thereafter the Tigers announced Skubal left the game after "experiencing tightness in his left side." He will go for tests Saturday.

"I'm obviously going to be optimistic," Skubal said after the game. "I understand that I took myself out of a game and that's the first time I've ever done that in my career, so I understand that there's some sort of concern."

Skubal has never missed time with a side injury in his career. Detroit rotation behind him is headlined by righties Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, and Charlie Morton.

Now 28, Skubal is having another Cy Young-caliber season, leading the league in ERA (2.10) and WHIP (0.86) going into Friday's game. He has struck out 222 batters in 180 innings. Skubal has cut his walk rate from last season while raising his strikeout rate. He has been better than ever, really.

At 84-63, Detroit has a comfortable lead atop the AL Central and is in no danger of missing the postseason. It goes without saying though that losing Skubal for even part of the postseason would be devastating.

The Tigers are in position to secure a Wild Card Series, which would give Skubal an additional few days to heal up, if needed.