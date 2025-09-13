Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is expected to make his next start after leaving Friday's game against the Miami Marlins with what was described as left side tightness. Manager AJ Hinch told reporters on Saturday that Skubal had been cleared after undergoing testing, though he'll continue to be monitored over the coming days.

Skubal, who might be on the cusp of winning his second Cy Young Award in a row, exited during the fourth inning. He was seen on the broadcast grabbing at his rib cage after delivering a pitch. He then summoned the trainer before heading off the field.

"I'm obviously going to be optimistic," Skubal said afterward. "I understand that I took myself out of a game and that's the first time I've ever done that in my career, so I understand that there's some sort of concern."

Skubal compiled a 2.26 ERA (184 ERA+) and an 8.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 29 starts. His contributions were worth an estimated 6.3 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Had Skubal suffered an oblique injury, his status for the rest of the season -- and the playoffs -- would have been in doubt. Pitchers who have suffered a strained oblique have missed 47 days on average, according to Baseball Prospectus' database. That would have been dreadful news for a Tigers team whose remaining rotation currently consists of Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, and Charlie Morton.

The Tigers came into Saturday with an 84-64 record on the season, giving them a 7 ½ game lead in the American League Central over the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers are still competing with the Toronto Blue Jays for home-field advantage throughout the AL side of the bracket; however, it gives the rest of the regular season meaning.

The Tigers will round out the schedule with two more games against the Marlins, six (across two series) against the Guardians, and three apiece against the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.