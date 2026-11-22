The Mets have reportedly agreed to a contract with ace left-hander Tarik Skubal for nine years and $450 million. As expected, the deal is a record-setter, so let's dive in.

The nine years here for Skubal fall short of the pitcher record by three years, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 12-year deal with the Dodgers still holds firm and probably will for a long time. Those were special circumstances, however, as he was coming over from Japan at such a young age rather than domestic free agency.

Tarik Skubal signing with Mets: Two-time Cy Young winner lands historic nine-year, $450 million contract Dayn Perry

As for Skubal's deal, though, he does have the record for dollars, both in terms of the total contract and the average annual value.

Starting with the latter, here's the leaderboard. Note that we aren't including Shohei Ohtani, as he's a two-way player and the bulk of his deal would be his offensive exploits.

Now, here are the largest total contracts for pitchers:

Player Signing team Years Dollars Tarik Skubal Mets 9 $450 million Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers 12 $325 million Gerrit Cole Yankees 9 $324 million Stephen Strasburg Nationals 7 $245 million Max Fried Yankees 8 $218 million

With the current CBA set to expire in a little more than a week and the league pushing for both a salary cap and limits on free agent contracts (both in terms of years and value), it's unclear just how many of these mega deals we'll see again. For now, Skubal can sit pretty.