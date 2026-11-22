The best player in a thin free agent class came off the board Sunday evening. Two-time Cy Young winning left-hander Tarik Skubal has agreed to a record nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets. There's a $45 million signing bonus and $30 million in deferred payments. The team has not yet announced the signing but that should happen soon.

The $450 million contract shatters the previous record for a pitcher, which is Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million contract with the Dodgers, Skubal's most recent team. The $50 million average annual salary also shatters the previous record for a pitcher. That was $43.3 million for Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander during their time with the Mets.

Here now are our winners and losers from Skubal's monster contract with the Mets.

Winner: Skubal and the Mets

Let's start with the obvious: Skubal's a winner because he signed a massive, record-shattering contract. Sign a record deal and you're always a winner in my book. The Mets are a winner because they landed not just the best free agent on the market, but one of the game's best pitchers. Skubal is a power player who can swing a postseason race or a postseason series all by himself. There are very few players like that in the game and now the Mets have one to lead their rotation.

Winner: Scott Boras

Boras, Skubal's agent, tends to shatter records, not beat them by just a little bit. Alex Rodriguez's contract with the Rangers is his Mona Lisa: A-Rod's $252 million contract was exactly double the largest contract in the four major North American sports leagues at the time (Kevin Garnett's $126 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves). Boras did it again with Skubal. He obliterated Yamamoto's total guarantee record, Scherzer's and Verlander's shared average annual value record, and also Max Fried's record deal for a lefty ($218 million). Once again, Boras won big.

Loser: Blue Jays and Dodgers

We can add the Padres here too since they were one of the four teams to meet with Skubal in person this past week, though it was always hard to see San Diego beating out the Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Mets. The Dodgers reportedly held the line at a short-term, high-dollar contract similar to Kyle Tucker's deal, which put them at a disadvantage. Still, they no longer have Skubal in their rotation, and he's irreplaceable. The Blue Jays have been trying to sign top free agents for years (Tucker, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, etc.) and have yet to land the plane. Point is, these teams met and pursued Skubal, then he signed elsewhere. Ergo, losers.

Winner: Other free agent pitchers

With Skubal off the board, the market for second- and third-tier free agent starters should quickly pick up. That group includes Michael King, Freddy Peralta, and Trevor Rogers. Skubal signing this early is a big win for everyone, really, and especially the other free agent starters. They have more than a week to negotiate and sign before the owners are expected to lock out the players after the current CBA expires at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1. Pitchers are coming off the board fast and furious right now. Expect that to continue for another week or so.

Loser: David Stearns

To be sure, the Mets' president of baseball operations is a winner because his team now employs Skubal. This is 100% a Steve Cohen contract, though. Stearns has been against long-term contracts for pitchers throughout his career as an executive, even if he said during the GM Meetings that he works on a "case-by-case basis," and it's hard to believe he'd give a pitcher with three elbow surgeries on his resume this contract. It seems likely Cohen was the one pushing this deal across the finish line, and hey, he's the owner; he can do whatever he wants. Stearns is very much against long-term deals for pitchers, though. I imagine he feels at least a wee bit nervous. Plus, he really can't afford another disaster season like 2026.

Winner: Salary cap hardliners

Once again, the top free agent went with a big market team. The Mets are signing Skubal this offseason. The Dodgers signed Tucker last offseason. The Mets signed Soto the offseason before that. The Dodgers signed Ohtani the offseason before that. The folks who insist baseball needs a salary cap, both the owners themselves and the fans who lean that way, now have more ammunition for their fight. Settle in. It is very, very likely we're in for months of salary cap debate during an extended lockout. That was true even before Skubal signed.